Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LVMH

Raymond Limited says clarifies there is no proposal from the French luxury goods group's arm to put 7.5 billion rupees in company.

EADS

The European aerospace group was considering doing without part of a development loan for its Airbus unit worth 500 million euros ($660.3 million) from the German government as a dispute escalates regarding the group moving operations from Germany, a paper reported.

L'OREAL

The French cosmetics giant said it had nominated Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke to its board.

