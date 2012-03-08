PARIS, March 8 Below are company-related
CARREFOUR
Europe's biggest retailer slashed its dividend and capital
spending on Thursday in anticipation of another tough year after
2011 profits slumped as cash-strapped shoppers cut back on
spending.
BNP PARIBAS, KLEPIERRE
Simon Property said on Thursday that it has acquired the
French bank's 28.7 percent stake in the mall owner for around
1.5 billion euros.
PUBLICIS
The company said it had acquired King Harvets and Luminous,
accelerating its expansion in China and Singapore.
JCDECAUX
The outdoor advertising specialist said it would pay a
dividend of 0.44 euros per share for 2011, resuming payouts
after three years in which they were suspended to cope with the
global downturn.
TECHNIP
The oil services company said it has been awarded an
engineering contract for the Luva offshore field development in
Norway.
ARKEMA
The chemicals group said it has upgraded its long-term
targets and aims to achieve sales of 8 billion euros and an
EBITDA of euros 1.25 billion in five years' time.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline swung to a full-year loss, scrapped its dividend
for 2011 and opted not to give a profit forecast for this year
because of uncertainty over the soaring cost of fuel.
GEMALTO
The company said 2011 profit from operations rose 15 percent
to 239 million euros and that it was confident it would achieve
its target of 300 million euros profit from operations in 2013.
EADS
The head of Qatar Airways, usually one of the aircraft
industry's fiercest critics, expressed confidence that Airbus
and Boeing would resolve a series of high-profile glitches but
warned against further production delays.
The company on Thursday predicted a significant improvement
in operating profit in 2012 as it posted better-than-expected
2011 earnings on the back of an improved commercial performance
at Airbus and progress in bringing costs under control on its
A380 superjumbo.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said it had appointed Jean-François Mazaud
at the helm of its private banking business in a management
reshuffle.
ILIAD
The new French mobile phone operator continues to meet its
coverage commitments, France's telecom regulator ARCEP said,
citing an interim report by the National Frequencies Agency.
The company said on Thursday that it is proposing a 2011
dividend of 0.37 euros per share compared with 0.40 euros a year
earlier.
