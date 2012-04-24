PARIS, April 24 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
REMY COINTREAU
The French spirits group kept its profit growth forecast,
after booming demand for premium cognac in China lifted
underlying sales by 15.6 percent in the 12 months to March 31.
HAVAS
The French advertising agency posted organic growth of 3.5
percent in the first quarter on revenue of 387 million euros
($507.92 million) as strength in Asia and Latin America was
blunted by weakness in southern Europe.
SOLVAY
The chemicals and plastics firm said trading conditions were
significantly better in the first quarter of this year than at
the end of 2011.
KPN
Dutch telecom group posted a 13 percent decline in
first-quarter core profit as growth in its international
business was not enough to offset its sharply declining Dutch
operations.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility posted a 5.7 percent rise in
first-quarter core earnings, thanks to growing demand at its
natural gas business and contract wins in fast-growing emerging
markets through British unit International Power.
ESSILOR
The world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses confirmed
its 2012 outlook as first-quarter revenue jumped 24 percent,
lifted by the launch of new anti-fog and anti-UV lens ranges and
strong growth in the U.S.
ZODIAC
France's aerospace parts maker saw its first half
net profit rise 33 percent, helped by strong demand for aircraft
cabin interiors and other aerospace related products.
FAURECIA
The maker of car interiors and exhaust systems said its
first quarter sales rose 8.4 percent driven by strong demand in
North America and Asia.
MICHELIN
The world's second-biggest tyremaker, said first-quarter
revenue rose 5.1 percent as price increases and a jump in sales
of specialty tyres helped to offset weaker European demand.
EURAZEO, ANF IMMOBILIER
French investment group Eurazeo is considering a sale of its
52.2 percent stake in ANF Immobilier after receiving
non-solicited expressions of interest in the real estate
company, it said.
