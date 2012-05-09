PARIS May 9 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 May futures up 0.50 percent at 0812 GMT
AIR FRANCE KLM
Air France KLM said on Wednesday that passenger traffic rose
2.8 percent in April.
DEXIA
Bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia suffered a 431 million
euro ($560.1 million) loss in the first quarter largely because
of fees to cover state guarantees of its borrowings and
writedowns.
EADS
Louis Gallois, chief executive of aerospace group EADS, may
join the board of the FSI as a first step towards a broader
reshuffle at the French sovereign investment fund, daily Les
Echos reported, without citing sources.
SOCIETE GENERALE
A lawsuit challenging MBIA Inc's 2009 restructuring
now has just two plaintiffs remaining among the original 18
banks and financial companies that sued, after France's Natixis
SA dropped out.
Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale
are the only plaintiffs remaining in the case, which is
scheduled to go to trial on May 14.
CASINO
Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest
diversified retailer, expects slower sales growth this year but
is increasing its pace of new store openings in anticipation of
a recovery of consumer demand by the end of the year.
French retailer Casino is planning to become the sole
controlling shareholder of GPA in June.
