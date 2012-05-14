Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are down 1.04 percent at 0638 GMT
TOTAL
The French oil company is looking for oil and unconventional
gas projects in Australia in which it could take a role as
operator, its chief executive said.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility has sold a 40-percent stake in Bahrain's
Al Hidd power and water plant to Malaysia's largest independent
power producer, Malakoff, to meet a regulatory requirement
following GDF's acquisition of International Power.
ROTHSCHILD
Financial advisory firm NM Rothschild & Sons is cutting its
Middle Eastern staff by more than half in a significant change
of strategy in the face of dwindling deal volumes, four sources
told Reuters.
EUROSTAR / EUROTUNNEL
The operator of the Channel Tunnel passenger train services
is eying an expansion of its network out of London by adding as
many as 10 destinations in four European countries in the next
five years, Eurostar Chief Executive Nicolas Petrovic told the
Financial Times in an interview. Eurotunnel owns the Channel
Tunnel.
PUBLICIS
The French advertising group said it had bought China's
Longtuo, a digital marketing company with strong eCommerce
expertise in customer acquisition, marketing solutions and
measurement tools. Longtuo, which has 200 staff, will be part of
Publicis's Razorfish network.
AGEAS
The Belgian-based insurer forecast that inflows would
improve this year as its life assurance operations in China and
Thailand helped its first-quarter beat expectations.
DEVGEN
The Belgian seed company is to get a 22 million euro ($28.48
million) upfront payment after signing a six-year crop
protection research pact with Switzerland's Syngenta SYNN.VX,
the world's largest agrochemicals company, Devgen said.
