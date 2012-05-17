Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VEOLIA Veolia Environnement Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot on Wednesday argued for his plans to overhaul the French utility, asking shareholders to stick with the debt-laden group that should please them again in two years time.

AREVA /ERAMET

Nuclear operator Areva said on Wednesday it had finalised the sale of its stake of about 26 percent in Eramet for 776 million euros, as part of its plan to cut debt.

EULER HERMES

Credit insurance services group Euler Hermes said on Wednesday 2012 would be a year of resilience rather than of pronounced recovery. The group confirmed a first quarter net profit of 66.4 million euros and said net combined ratio improved to 73.9 percent from 75.0 percent in the same quarter a year-ago.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

Aeroports de Paris said on Wednesday it had finalised the acquisition of 38 percent of Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding and 49 percent of TAV Yatirim Holding A.S.

