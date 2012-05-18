Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures down 1.13 percent at 0605 GMT

ARCELORMITTAL

Steelmaker Nucor Corp said it will buy steel foundation distributor Skyline Steel LLC from ArcelorMittal for about $605 million.

RENAULT

Renault-Nissan is going full throttle with its expansion plans in India and is aiming to double its production to 800,000 cars at its Chennai plant by 2015-16, The Economic Times said, citing people familiar with the developments.

PPR Italian online fashion retailer Yoox and French luxury and retail giant PPR said on Thursday they were in talks on a possible e-commerce project.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................