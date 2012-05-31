PARIS May 31 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Greek lender Geniki Bank, majority-owned by France's Societe Generale, on Wednesday reported a smaller first quarter loss compared to a year earlier as it booked lower provisions for bad debt.

DEXIA

Private equity firm Permira is up against U.S. asset managers and an insurance group in the race to buy the $1 billion asset management arm of bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, people familiar with the situation said.

FRANCE TELECOM, KPN

Lobbying group ETNO, whose members include Deutsche Telekom and Telecom Italia, on Wednesday urged EU governments to team up with telecoms operators to fund the roll-out of high-speed networks as the sector grapples with falling revenues.

CASINO

Grupo Pão de Açúcar's food and appliance units are interdependent, a senior executive at Brazil's biggest retailer said on Wednesday, denying reports that the Via Varejo home appliance unit could be sold.

Local media have reported that a breakup of the retail giant could allow Chairman Abilio Diniz to part ways with his partner, French retailer Casino, after a bruising ownership struggle last year.

LAGARDERE

Philippe Camus, the co-managing partner of Lagardere, will leave the media group at end-June to pursue other interests, notably that of being a "business angel" in the United States, according to media reports. Camus, who joined Lagardere in 1982, was close to the late Jean-Luc Lagardere, the group founder and father of current CEO Arnaud Lagardere.

FRANCE / JOBS

France had more jobseekers in April than any time this century as numbers rose for the twelfth month running, and the labour ministry said it was braced for more layoffs in the months ahead.

