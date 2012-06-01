PARIS, June 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 JUne futures up 0.48 pct at 0603 GMT

DEXIA

The European Commission expressed doubt about whether Dexia's plan to receive state guarantees at minimal cost was compatible with state aid rules, as it prolonged its study of the bailed-out group's aid and break-up proposals.

SANOFI

Sanofi said on Friday that a trial of its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide found that a daily dose of the drug reduced the annualised rate of relapse by 36 percent compared with a placebo.

NICOX

NicOx said on Friday its board decided not to exercise its option to acquire the remaining 88.2 percent of privately-held UK-based ophthalmology company Altacor. NicOx acquired 11.8 percent of Altacor in March 2012.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch carrier will probably wait until at least 2014 before it uses its option to take control of Italian airline Alitalia, in which it has held 25 percent since January 2009, its chief executive said.

PPR

German sportswear company Puma is banking more on soccer than Usain Bolt to help it to weather the European economic storms in a bumper summer of sport, CEO Franz Koch said.

CARREFOUR

The retailer announced the consolidation of its real estate expertise by placing the activities of Carrefour Property in France, Spain and Italy and Carrefour International Real Estate under the supervision of Francis Mauger, appointed executive director development and real estate group.

EADS

European aerospace group EADS may get its own banking licence amid concerns about rating downgrades in Europe's banking sector, departing chief financial officer Hans Peter Ring told German daily Financial Times Deutschland.

HAVAS

The ad group announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Creative Lynx, which it said was the "leading digital health and wellness communications agency in Europe".

RODRIGUEZ

The French luxury yacht company said it plans a new "drastic" cost-cutting programme after its first-half operating loss more than doubled and sales fell 42 percent.

SOLVAY, AIR FRANCE-KLM

Solvay will replace Air France-KLM in the CAC Next 20 index, which is often seen as a precursor to entering the CAC 40, according to NYSE Euronext.

