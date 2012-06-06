Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures up 0.81 percent at 0612 GMT
AHOLD
The Dutch supermarket group reported weaker-than-expected
earnings in the first quarter on Wednesday as increased
promotional activities and higher wages hit margins in the
Netherlands.
CREDIT AGRICOLE / SOCIETE GENERALE
Moody's said on Tuesday it had cut Emporiki Bank of Greece
and General Bank of Greece ratings to caa2 from b3 , with a
negative outlook.
CAPGEMINI
Brazilian bank Caixa has agreed to buy a 22 percent stake in
CPM Braxis Capgenini, a Brazilian unit of France's IT services
group Capgemini for 321 million Brazilian real (128.4 million
euros). Under the deal, CPM Braxis Capgemini will become a
preferred IT supplier to Caixa for the next ten years, the joint
statement said. French daily Les Echos said the contract was
worth about 1 billion euros. [CAPP.PA}
TOTAL
Oman LNG expects to lift liquefied natural gas (LNG)
production as much as a fifth by sometime in 2016 or 2017,
allowing it to tap into its spare capacity and boost exports, a
top company official told Reuters. Oman LNG is 51 percent owned
by the government of Oman. Royal Dutch Shell owns 30
percent and France's Total and Japan's Mitsui also have stakes.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction and concessions company,
is seeing brisk orders despite Europe's debt crisis and is on
track to meet its sales goal this year, its chief executive told
Reuters.
FRANCE TELECOM
The French telecoms operator's shareholders on Tuesday
rejected a resolution advocated by some of its employee
shareholders that would have cut its dividend by nearly 30
percent.
VINCI
The construction and concessions group said the French
government had told it that it had lost "preferred bidder"
status on a 750 million euro project to build a toll road bypass
around Strasbourg.
REMY COINTREAU
Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday it signed a new 255 million euros
revolving credit facility with a pool of 11 banks.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................