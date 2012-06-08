PARIS, June 8 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures down 0.75 percent at 0623 GMT.
TOTAL
The head of the French oil firm said it was maintaining its
target of a 2.5 percent annual increase in oil and gas
production and expects to restart production at its Elgin
complex before year-end.
SAINT-GOBAIN
The French building materials group expects to post weaker
first-half results but remains on track to meet its 2012
targets, Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar
said.
BUREAU VERITAS
The French testing and inspection company, which verifies
the safety and environmental standards of ships, has stopped its
marine work in Iran, the classification society said in a new
setback for Tehran as it faces growing pressure from Western
sanctions.
PERNOD RICARD
The French spirits group said on Friday it will buy
HiteJinro's 30 percent stake in Pernod Ricard Korea Imperial for
around 48 million euros in cash, gaining full ownership of the
company, owner of local whiskies in Korea.
GROUPAMA.
German insurer Allianz said on Friday it would buy
the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan
Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.
OENEO
The French cork specialist posted a 12 percent rise in its
2011current operating income to 24.8 million euros and said its
net debt had narrowed to 12 million euros from 66 million thanks
to the sale of its barrel-making unit, Radoux.
SEQUANA
The specialist paper goods manufacturer said it planned to
go ahead with a 150 million-euro capital increase in which
France's FSI sovereign wealth fund would participate.
TIGENIX
The Belgian drug maker, a specialist in cell-based
medicines, said the Netherlands has become the second country to
clear its main drug, the knee treatment ChondroCelect, for
repayment.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................