Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French car maker could announced the closure of its factory in Aulnay-sous-Bois on July 25, said Gerard Segura, the mayor of the town where the factory is located.

EDF / BOUYGUES

The French utility EDF has selected a Bouygues and Laing O'Rourke joint venture as its preferred bidder to build a new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset, England. The contract could be worth up to 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) and EDF will make a final invesment decision by the end of the year.

CARREFOUR

Francis Mauger was named the new CEO of Carrefour Property Development, the unit that manages the real estate holdings of retailer Carrefour.

