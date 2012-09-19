Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.6 percent higher at 0613 GMT.

MICHELIN

The tyremaker said it was targetting operating income before non-recurring items of 2.9 billion euros for 2015 following a summer review of its capital expenditure program and financial outlook. Michelin also said it expected 4 to 5 percent tyre market growth, paced by materials prices, following a "transitional year" in 2013.

EURO DISNEY

Euro Disney said parent Walt Disney Co. had agreed to extend l.33 billion euros ($1.74 million) in loans to help refinance its debt but dismissed market speculation that Walt Disney might boost its stake in the French theme park operator.

ZODIAC France's Zodiac Aerospace said revenues for the 2011-2012 fiscal year grew 25 percent, beating forecasts, driven by acquisitions and demand for its cabin interiors and other aircraft equipment. The group also said that it expected full-year current operating margin of 14 percent.

SFR, ILIAD, BOUYGUES, FRANCE TELECOM

The Paris city authority and France's four mobile phone operators said they had reached a deal on the installation of mobile antennas, paving the way for the deployment of 4G services in the French capital.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

A dispute over engine maintenance between Air France-KLM and Rolls-Royce that has delayed a $7 billion Airbus plane order for a year already could take several months more to resolve, a senior airline executive said.

VIVENDI

The U.S. company DirecTV is considering a bid for the French conglomerate's Brazilian phone operator GVT, Bloomberg News reported.

