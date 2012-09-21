Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
PUBLICIS
The French ad group has agreed to acquire Dutch agency LBi
International NV in a deal valuing the company at 416
million euros ($538.80 million), the French group's latest move
to boost its exposure to digital advertising.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The head of the flag carrier's French unit said in an
interview that the airline is doing well enough to avoid seeking
further cost cuts beyond an existing restructuring plan calling
for 5,000 layoffs company-wide.
EDF
The managers of the utility's nuclear plants have assailed
government plans to close the state-controlled company's
Fessenheim nuclear power station in a letter of support to the
facility's workers, French media reported.
