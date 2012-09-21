Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PUBLICIS

The French ad group has agreed to acquire Dutch agency LBi International NV in a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million), the French group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital advertising.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The head of the flag carrier's French unit said in an interview that the airline is doing well enough to avoid seeking further cost cuts beyond an existing restructuring plan calling for 5,000 layoffs company-wide.

EDF

The managers of the utility's nuclear plants have assailed government plans to close the state-controlled company's Fessenheim nuclear power station in a letter of support to the facility's workers, French media reported.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................