PARIS, Sept 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 1.04 percent lower at 0600 GMT.

TOTAL

Energy companies should not drill for crude oil in Arctic waters because the environmental risks are too high, the oil company's Chief Executive Officer Christophe de Margerie said in the Financial Times.

EADS

U.S. aircraft giant Boeing is still getting U.S. subsidies despite Washington's claim to have stopped the handouts, the European Union said in the latest round of the world's biggest trade dispute.

AXA

AXA Private Equity and Permira are mulling a listing for Europe's largest online travel agency OdigeO, people familiar with the situation said, as the group looks to expand into new markets and maintain its fast growth rate.

TECHNIP

The French oil services company said it had won two contracts for a total value of about 50 million euros for the engineering design services of two refineries in Kazakhstan.

CGGVeritas

The French geophysical services firm said it is raising funds to finance the planned acquisition of the seismic data division of Dutch engineering company Fugro with a 414 million euro ($536.64 million) rights issue.

ALSTOM

The power and transport engineering company said it has signed a contract valued at over 100 million euros ($129.62 million) to supply two steam turbines and generator sets for a coal-fired plant in Korea.

