Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BOLLORE, VIVENDI

The French investment and industrial holding group plans to raise its stake in Vivendi to 5 percent, Chief Executive Vincent Bollore told Reuters on Thursday without giving a timeline.

EADS

Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in an interview published on Thursday that it was essential to stick to an October 10 deadline set by UK regulators for a plan for the merger of its parent with Britain's BAE Systems.

Separately, Philippine Airlines has agreed to buy another $2.5 billion worth of jets from Airbus, its president said on Friday, bringing close to $10 billion its total orders from the aircraft manufacturer.

RENAULT / PEUGEOT

TAKE A LOOK - Paris auto show buzz can't hide market gloom.

BARBARA BUI

The French luxury fashion brand has seen sales trends broadly unchanged since June 30 when compared to the first half, its deputy chief executive said on Thursday.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................