Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media, which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VEOLIA / SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

Veolia Environnement and Suez Environnement said on Saturday they were not working on a merger after Le Monde newspaper reported the two companies had held talks that fell apart over antitrust concerns.

VIVENDI /MAROC TELECOM

QTel, the telecoms group controlled by Qatar, has expressed interest in Vivendi's controlling stake in Morocco's largest telecoms operator Maroc Telecom, the Financial Times reports on Monday.

GDF-SUEZ

The French power utility wants to become the third-largest energy provider in Italy, the head of its Italian unit said in an interview on Sunday with Corriere della Sera. The group wants to boost its Italian clients to 2 millions in 2016 from 1.5 million expected at the end of 2012.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

General Motors Co and PSA Peugeot Citroen will announce their joint purchasing agreement soon, though they have no immediate plans to build cars together in Brazil, GM executives said on Sunday.

For story

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................