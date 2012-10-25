PARIS Oct 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRANCE TELECOM

France Telecom slashed its dividend for this year and next in the face of tougher than expected competiton from a new low-cost mobile rival in its key domestic market and a weaker economic outlook.

AXA

Europe's No. 2 insurer reported a 1.3 percent rise in nine-month revenues on a comparable basis on Thursday as strength in areas such as property and casualty insurance offset weakness in life insurance.

SANOFI

The firm on Thursday said full-year earnings will decline less than expected, despite the loss of top-selling drugs previously protected by patents, after third-quarter results beat expectations.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

French engineer cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday following a worse-than-expected slowdown in parts of western Europe and a later-than-expected rebound in China.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits group lagged forecasts with a 5 percent rise in underlying first-quarter sales, as demand for its Scotch whiskies slowed in Asia and sales declined in austerity-hit Southern Europe.

SAFRAN

The French aerospace group posted third-quarter sales up 15 percent and broadly reaffirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday, led by equipment sales for the new Boeing 787 and servicing of engines for smaller jetliners.

AIR LIQUIDE

The company confirmed its forecast for an increase in full-year net profit as it posted a rise in third-quarter sales reflecting growth in emerging markets dampened by slower activity in mature economies.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group revised up its revenue target for the year to around 8 billion euros ($10.38 billion), after posting a 21 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday.

GEMALTO

The smart card maker on Thursday posted third-quarter revenue up 11 percent at constant exchange rates to 575 million euros helped by a boost in its mobile unit.

ESSILOR

The world's largest maker of corrective lenses, stuck to its full-year forecasts on Thursday after it posted an 18 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by the Asia-Pacific region and North America.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

The company upgrades its 2012 revenue objective to 2.02-2.03 billion euros.

DEVOTEAM

The IT consultancy sees the business environment worsening in 2013 after a sales drop this year as companies cut costs and put projects on hold, its co-chief executive said in an interview.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................