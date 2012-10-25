PARIS Oct 25 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
FRANCE TELECOM
France Telecom slashed its dividend for this year and next
in the face of tougher than expected competiton from a new
low-cost mobile rival in its key domestic market and a weaker
economic outlook.
AXA
Europe's No. 2 insurer reported a 1.3 percent rise in
nine-month revenues on a comparable basis on Thursday as
strength in areas such as property and casualty insurance offset
weakness in life insurance.
SANOFI
The firm on Thursday said full-year earnings will decline
less than expected, despite the loss of top-selling drugs
previously protected by patents, after third-quarter results
beat expectations.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
French engineer cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday
following a worse-than-expected slowdown in parts of western
Europe and a later-than-expected rebound in China.
PERNOD RICARD
The French spirits group lagged forecasts with a 5 percent
rise in underlying first-quarter sales, as demand for its Scotch
whiskies slowed in Asia and sales declined in austerity-hit
Southern Europe.
SAFRAN
The French aerospace group posted third-quarter sales up 15
percent and broadly reaffirmed its full-year outlook on
Thursday, led by equipment sales for the new Boeing 787
and servicing of engines for smaller jetliners.
AIR LIQUIDE
The company confirmed its forecast for an increase in
full-year net profit as it posted a rise in third-quarter sales
reflecting growth in emerging markets dampened by slower
activity in mature economies.
TECHNIP
The French oil services group revised up its revenue target
for the year to around 8 billion euros ($10.38 billion), after
posting a 21 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday.
GEMALTO
The smart card maker on Thursday posted third-quarter
revenue up 11 percent at constant exchange rates to 575 million
euros helped by a boost in its mobile unit.
ESSILOR
The world's largest maker of corrective lenses, stuck to its
full-year forecasts on Thursday after it posted an 18 percent
rise in third-quarter sales, driven by the Asia-Pacific region
and North America.
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
The company upgrades its 2012 revenue objective to 2.02-2.03
billion euros.
DEVOTEAM
The IT consultancy sees the business environment worsening
in 2013 after a sales drop this year as companies cut costs and
put projects on hold, its co-chief executive said in an
interview.
