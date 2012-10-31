Below are company-related news and stories from French and
AIR FRANCE / AIRBUS
The French airline confirmed that it is in talks with plane
maker Airbus over compensation for service disruptions with its
A380 jets. Les Echos published a story on Tuesday saying that
the planes had a breakdown rate double the average, which cost
the airline 30-50 million euros a year.
An Air France spokesman declined to confirm the numbers in
the report. "The teams of Air France and Airbus are working
closely together to fix the technical problems with the A380,
which are obviously teething problems," said the spokesman.
Separately, Air France-KLM stuck to its targets to increase
second-half profit and cut debt after it posted a 28 percent
rise in third-quarter operating income.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The former head of French state bank Caisse des Depot et
Consignations is the frontrunner to take the helm of the airport
operator, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
ALTRAN
The IT services company confirmed its 2012 targets after
posting sales of 344.2 million euro and organic growth of 4.3
percent in the third quarter.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
The world's largest brewer reported third-quarter profits
below analysts estimates on Wednesday as sales to United States
retailers declined in the quarter.
ARCELOR MITTAL
The world's largest steelmaker said it would slash its
annual dividend as it focused on cutting debt after slipping
into a net loss in the third quarter.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility posted an 8.4 percent rise in nine-month
revenue and stuck to its full-year goals despite higher taxation
in France and the shutdown of Belgian nuclear plants.
NEXANS
The cable specialist said on Tuesday it has won a contract
to supply and install a power cable for a high-voltage link
under the Adriatic sea between Italy and Montenegro.
REXEL
Chief Financial Officer Michel Favre will step down in the
coming months and would stay till a successor was found, the
French electrical materials supplier said.
TOTAL
The French oil major reported a 20 percent rise in
third-quarter net adjusted profit to 3.1 billion euros on
Wednesday, helped by a sharp increase in refining margins.
