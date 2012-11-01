Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 index futures are trading down 0.19 percent at 743GMT

HEINEKEN

Dutch brewer Heineken sees great international potential in Mexican beer Sol, the CEO tells Dutch daily newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad, and will position it as a premium global brand alongside Heineken, on which it is spending 60 million euros in the coming weeks in a campaign linked to the new James Bond movie.

TNT EXPRESS

United Parcel Service and TNT Express announced late on Wednesday that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) has granted an exemption to extend the offer period for the proposed acquisition of the Dutch delivery company.

The offer period is further extended until one week after clearances from the European Commission and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce have been obtained, but no later than Feb. 28, 2013.

RENAULT

The French automaker said it plans to open negotiations with unions next week as it presses for a nationwide deal on pay and conditions to improve productivity.

SANOFI

Medical journal The Lancet warned that the French drugmaker's experimental multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada may be too costly for patients and health insurers once it gets approved by regulators.

REMY COINTREAU

THE French spirits maker said on Wednesday that it was in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Larsen, which it said was one of the last remaining independent producers of the liquor.

CARREFOUR

The French retailer said on Wednesday that it has finalised the sale of its operations in Malaysia for an enterprise value of 250 million euros ($323.95 million)to Japanese retailer Aeon.

