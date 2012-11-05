Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
SANOFI
The drugmaker denied a newspaper report citing sources close
to the board saying that management considered moving its
headquarters or relocating some top managers abroad, a plan that
was nixed by its chairman.
PETROPLUS
The fate of France's oldest refinery will be decided on
Monday, marked by a one-day strike that the government and the
oil industry will be anxious to prevent from escalating into a
disruptive movement similar to one in 2010.
RENAULT
The French car maker is expected to announce on Monday that
it is relaunching its sportscar brand Alpine with an objective
of selling 5000-1000 per year, according to le Figaro.
Britain's Caterham has been chosen as a partner for the
Alpine line, which will be manufactured in Dieppe, Normandy, the
paper said.
