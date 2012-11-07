PARIS Nov 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures up 0.30 pct at 0702 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas posted forecast-beating third-quarter results on the back of strong capital-markets trading and a drop in euro zone losses, helping it meet balance-sheet targets ahead of schedule.

BNP Paribas is to focus on cutting costs as Europe's economic slowdown deepens, the French bank's chief executive told Reuters Insider television.

ALSTOM

French transport and power engineering company Alstom posted an 11 percent rise in first-half net income on Wednesday on the back of a 4 percent increase in sales.

AXA

AXA, Europe's No. 2 insurer, said it expected underlying earnings per share growth to remain in a 5 to 10 percent range between 2010 and 2015, in contrast to a previous 10 percent target.

VEOLIA

French utility Veolia Environnement reported a 25 percent drop in nine-month operating profit on Wednesday and said it was on track to reduce its debt.

INGENICO

Ingenico, the French provider of payment solutions, said it was buying the payment solutions activity of Indonesia's PT Integra Pratama. Financial terms were not disclosed.

RENAULT

The automaker demanded pay and working time concessions from its French workers and warned that the outcome of talks may affect future production plans, unions said.

L'OREAL

Sales trends continued to worsen by the end of September for the third quarter running, particularly for its luxury and professional products, the world's biggest cosmetics group said.

M6

France's second-biggest private broadcaster posted a 5.2 percent drop in third-quarter sales, hurt by a slowdown in television advertising in its home market, where economic growth has stalled.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest construction and concessions group posted a 3.8 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 3.64 billion euros, lifted by its construction and energy business.

PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard plans to tap Africa's thirst for whisky, vodka and cognac at a time when China is slowing and bets the continent will become a key growth area for the French spirits group within 10 years.

DANONE

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has bought a one percent stake in Danone and is expected to push for cost cuts and operational changes at the French food conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.

SNS REAAL

The Dutch bank and insurance group is talking with the Dutch Finance Ministry about additional support after continuing losses at its property finance operations, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported.

SNS Reaal is looking at options to convert state aid securities into shares which are worth 450 million euros less, and make the state a shareholder which owns about a quarter of the firm, the paper said.

