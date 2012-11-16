Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are down 0.06 percent at 0724 GMT

LAFARGE

The world's biggest cement maker, and mining company Anglo American AAL.L on Friday said they had agreed to sell a number of UK assets to the family of Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal for up to 285 pounds sterling.

ALCATEL LUCENT

The telecom equipment maker is looking at options including asset-backed financing to strengthen its balance sheet, it said on Thursday.

VINCI

The French construction and concession company has secured a $366 million contract to build a third bridge over the Panama canal.

VIVENDI

Telecom Italia's board will discuss whether to bid for Brazilian telecom operator GVT, owned by French media and telecoms conglomerate Vivendi, at a December 6 meeting, the chief operating officer said.

FRANCE TELECOM

The French phone company could look at options for its British joint venture mobile operator EE at the end of next year, including listing some shares or bringing in a minority investor, its CFO said.

EADS

Airbus announced the sale of two A340 passenger jets to a UK services company on Thursday, marking the final deliveries of its longest-range model but also one of its least profitable.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising group struck a cautious note on the prospects for global advertising at the end of 2012 and 2013, saying they did not know how their clients would react in the future.

