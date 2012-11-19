PARIS Nov 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures up 1.1 percent at 0604 GMT

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

The waste and water group plans to cut a fifth of the 500 posts at its headquarters, where possible through voluntary departures, the Nouvel Observateur reported.

TOTAL

French power group EDF is part of a consortium that approached Total with a view to buying its gas network and storage business TIGF, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.

EDF

CEO Henri Proglio denied talk of tensions between him and Francois Hollande over his role as head of the state-owned power group, saying he had a "normal" relationship with the French president. The CEO, who was speaking after a trip with Hollande to Poland, said that if the government had wanted to eject him from his post, it would have done so already.

KPN

The Dutch telecoms group will return to final wage talks with its Dutch employees on Thursday after unions threatened industrial action, a spokesman for the company's largest union said.

FUGRO

The Dutch engineering consultancy, which specialises in surveys for marine construction and offshore exploration, lowered its 2012 outlook due to low seismic vessel utilisation and a write-off in subsea.

