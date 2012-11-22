Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste specialist Veolia Environnement said it would finalise divestments to pay down debt worth 350 million euros by early next year.

VINCI

French construction group Vinci said that a consortium led by its Vinci Concessions unit was named preferred bidder for the Ohio River Bridges Project's East End Crossing in Indiana, a contract worth around $1 billion.

RENAULT

Renault plans to create 1,300 jobs in recession-hit Spain under a scheme to boost production at its local plants and after a deal with unions.

UMICORE

The Belgium-based specialty materials group has sufficient cash resources for an acquisition but sees no attractive targets, the group's chief executive told Belgian weekly magazine Trends.

GIMV

The Belgian investment company incurred a net loss in its first half to the end of Sept because of falling shares prices and lower valuations for its venture capital holdings in all sectors other than healthcare.

