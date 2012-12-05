Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF

The French power group received a new blow on Tuesday when Italy's biggest utility Enel announced it has pulled out from a project to build a next-generation nuclear reactor in northern France.

FRANCE TELECOM, VIVENDI

An acquisition of Vivendi unit Maroc Telecom by France Telecom could be "strategically interesting," the French telecom operator's chief executive told daily Le Figaro.

EADS

Shareholders in the European aerospace group pored over a handful of clauses in the closing stages on Tuesday of talks to shake up the group, people familiar with the discussions said.

GECI

The French engineering group's Sky Aircraft unit is heading for a likely liquidation this week after it was placed under creditor protection in October.

DASSAULT AVIATION

Talks between the French plane-maker Dassault Aviation and India over a $15 billion Rafale fighter contract are ongoing, Dassault's chief executive said, adding he was "relatively optimistic".

