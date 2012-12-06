Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

Shareholders in EADS announced on Wednesday they had reached agreement on the biggest shake-up of control in the aerospace company since it was founded over a decade ago, p utting the bulk of its shares beyond government influence.

The accord to wind down a complex Franco-German power-sharing pact came weeks after talks broke down to merge the group with UK defence contractor BAE Systems and borrows many of the mechanisms drawn up for the failed deal.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility on Wednesday said it would cut costs in a bid to bolster results by 3.5 billion euros a year starting in 2015 as it grapples with a 'challenging' European market.

The group also said it was dissolving a pact binding water and waste company Suez Environnement's main shareholders as part of an effort to cut debt by one third over 2 years.

Separately, Le Figaro.fr said the French government, which is due to announce revised gas tariffs on Dec 10, may decide on a hike of close to 3 percent.

PPR

The French retail group said on Wednesday its Redcats mail order unit had agreed to sell its U.S. plus-size fashion business, OneStopPlus Group, to private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and Webster Capital for an enterprise value of $525 million.

EDF

Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it had changed to negative from stable the outlook on the state-controlled utility's Aa3 senior unsecured debt ratings.

The change of outlook follows a recent ruling by France's Conseil d'Etat which cancelled the decision relating to the electricity distribution tariffs for the third regulatory period (2009-2013, known as TURPE), the statement said.

PIERRE & VACANCES

French holiday resorts group Pierre & Vacances suffered an an operating loss of 7 million euros for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2012 amid a challenging European market and it unveiled a restructuring plan that will entail 195 job cuts.

