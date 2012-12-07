Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.2 percent higher at 0745 GMT

VIVENDI, BOUYGUES TELECOM

Vivendi's SFR telecom unit and Bouygues Telecom have decided to attack France Telecom's Orange for its "predatory strategy" on quadruple play offer, joining a consumer group's complaint which had alleged excessive cancellation penalties, French daily Les Echos reported.

Separately, Gulf telecom operator Qtel has hired J.P. Morgan Chase to advise it on a potential bid for Vivendi's Maroc Telecom, said four people familiar with the matter.

ALCATEL, GEMALTO

Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent will be dropped from France's blue chip CAC 40 index after 25 years and be replaced by smart card maker Gemalto, said market operator NYSE Euronext.

AB SCIENCE, ARTPRICE

French biotech AB Science and art database and ad specialist Artprice.com will join the broad SBF120 index.

CLUB MED

The French holiday operator said European bookings fell 5.1 percent in the past four weeks amid a deteriorating economic climate, and it said it would cut capacity in the region for its winter and summer 2013 seasons.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic rose 2.2 percent in November thanks to a dynamic network in Asia and Europe.

NATUREX

French industrial group Caravelle bought a 15.4 percent stake in the natural ingredients group, Naturex said, replacing Spanish shareholder Natraceutical which sold its own holding earlier than expected.

Chief Executive Thierry Lambert told Reuters last month Natraceutical would gradually cut its stake to zero in the next few years.

