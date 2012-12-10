Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The building materials group said on Friday it signed a revolving credit facility for an amount of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) maturing in December 2017.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said on Sunday new data showed that its experimental treatment for myelofibrosis SAR302503 met its goal in a mid-stage trial.

PPR

The luxury group said on Sunday it has acquired a majority stake in Chinese fine jewellery brand Qeelin without giving financial details. The deal should be finalised in January 2013, PPR said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ ($1 = 0.7735 euros)