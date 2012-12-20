PARIS Dec 20 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Futures for CAC 40 were down 0.26 pct at 0740 GMT.
PSA PEUGEOT
General Motors Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen have
discarded the idea of jointly developing a large car and will
base their alliance on three smaller vehicle projects, the
automakers said on Thursday.
BNP PARIBAS
Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, has agreed to
buy the French bank's Egyptian arm for $500 million, in a deal
that will help the French lender shore up its capital while
allowing the Dubai bank to expand its regional footprint.
LAFARGE
The French cement maker is in talks with private equity and
financial firms to raise about $300 million by selling around a
20-25 percent stake in its India unit, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The French government is trying to arrange a deal in which
France Telecom would acquire part of Alcatel-Lucent's
submarine cable unit, seen as a 'strategic' asset,
French business daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor maker cut its 2013 core profit
goal as it lowered its forecast for revenue from its renewable
energy business because of project delays.
AEGON
Santander said on Thursday it had reached an
agreement with the Spanish subsidiary of Dutch Aegon to form a
strategic alliance to strengthen their bankassurance business in
Spain through the Santander branch networks.
EDF
Britain must decide by March 19 whether to allow EDF Energy
to build a new nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point in South
West England, the planning agency said after making its
recommendation on the project.
PPR
The French luxury and sports brand group said it plans to
pay shareholders an interim dividend of 1.50 euros a share for
2012 on Jan. 24.
AIR LIQUIDE
The gases group said it won equipment sales contracts worth
more than 100 million euros to provide extreme cryogenic systems
for two scientific research projects.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................