PARIS Jan 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 January futures up 0.03 percent at 0741 GMT.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French airline is in "advanced" talks to take control of Alitalia by the summer, Rome's Messaggero newspaper reported.

TF1

France's commercial television TF1, which has agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in Eurosport to Discovery Communications, wants to retain a 49 percent stake in the sports channel over the long-term, its chief executive Nonce Paolini told French daily Le Figaro.

As part of the deal, Discovery has the option to increase its stake in Eurosport to 51 percent in two years. If the company does, TF1 has the ability to exercise a put option over the remaining 49 percent that would give Discovery full control.

VIVENDI Sony Corp is joining with BMG to bid for Parlophone and other EMI labels on sale by Universal Music.

VINCI

France's largest construction and concessions group upgraded its expectations and said net income for 2012 would be nearly flat against the preceding year.

