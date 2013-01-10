PARIS Jan 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM

Five consortiums including companies from Brazil, China, South Korea, Spain and France have presented bids to build two hydroelectric power stations in southern Argentina requiring an investment of $5 billion, the government said on Wednesday.

Bidders include China's Sinohydro Corp and China Gezhouba Group Corp, Brazil's Odebrecht and OAS, Alstom, South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction and Spain's Isolux Corsan, Argentina's planning ministry said.

PEUGEOT

Banque PSA, the financial arm of the loss-making French car maker, will sign around 5 billion euros ($6.52 billion) of loans as part of an 18.5 billion euro debt rescue plan in the next few days, bankers said on Wednesday.

AREVA, AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French nuclear power group's supervisory board chairman, Jean-Cyril Spinetta, is preparing to step down to focus on running Air France-KLM, newspaper Le Monde said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

