PARIS Jan 30
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a
drug made by the French drugmaker and Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc
designed to treat a rare genetic disorder that causes
dangerously high levels of bad LDL cholesterol.
RENAULT-NISSAN
Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of both French carmaker
Renault and its Japanese ally Nissan, does
not expect any sales growth in Europe over the next three to
four years. Speaking on Tuesday at an industry congress in
Bochum, Ghosn said he did expect overall growth, however, thanks
to higher demand in the United States and China.
PUBLICIS
Publicis said that following its offer to acquire Dutch ad
agency LBi International NV it now owns 95.41 percent
of all issued and outstanding shares in LBi. When announced, the
deal valued LBi 416 million euros. The move broadens Publicis'
exposure to digital advertising. Publicis said LBi shares will
be delisted from NYSE Euronext Amsterdam as soon as possible.
MANITOU
French forklifts and crane trucks manufacturer Manitou said
on Tuesday full-year 2012 revenu was up 12 percent and confirmed
it expected 2013 revenue to be flat. Its CEO said last year he
expected to boost its market share in emerging markets after
opening units in China and Brazil in 2011.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)