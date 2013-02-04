Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The drug maker said regulators have approved Lyxumia, a diabetes treatment, for sale in Europe.

AREVA

Niger wants to renegotiate the terms of its uranium mining partnership with the French nuclear group to make it fairer for the African country, its president told French channel TV5 Monde on Sunday.

EADS

The aerospace group's nominations committee has shortlisted former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet and Michel Pebereau, former chairman of French lender BNP Paribas , to head its board, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website on Sunday without citing sources.

L'Oreal

The cosmetics giant will start selling L'Oreal Paris products on the Internet in France from March, the first time the mid-range brand will be available for online purchase in the country, Le Figaro reported on Saturday without citing sources.

Vivendi

A tie-up between Numericable and the media-to-telecom conglomerate's French telecom unit SFR would make sense in the competitive French telecom market, the head of the French cable operator said in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.

VEOLIA, EDF

The power company EDF and waste and water group Veolia Environnement are close to reaching an agreement to cover the financing of their Dalkia energy services venture, French daily Le Figaro reported on Saturday without citing sources.

