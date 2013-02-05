Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 February futures down 0.11 percent at 0738 GMT
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Zaltrap
drug had been approved for marketing in the European Union to
treat metastatic colorectal cancer.
KPN
Dutch telecoms group KPN plans to cut its debt with a
4-billion-euro ($5.4 billion) cash call to shareholders, it said
on Tuesday, after posting a fourth-quarter net loss.
GDF SUEZ
Belgian utility group Electrabel will carry out further
tests on two nuclear reactors that were halted by the regulator
in 2012 over safety concerns, and present the results by the end
of March, the group said on Monday. Electrabel, a unit of
France's GDF Suez, had to halt 1,008 megawatt Tihange 2
and the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactors after the regulator found
indications of cracks in their core tanks.
APERAM
The stainless steel maker forecast an improvement in
earnings in the first quarter after recording a sixth
consecutive quarterly net loss in the final three months of last
year.
FRENCH AUTOMAKERS
Labour talks resume at Renault and PSA Peugeot
Citroen on Tuesday.
THALES
The aircraft electronics maker on Monday announced new
appointments in its executive committee. Patrice Caine becomes
head of operations, Pascale Sourisse will be in charge of
international development.
PERNOD RICARD
French drinks group Pernod Ricard said on Monday that its
Martell & Co cognac unit was in exclusive negotiations for the
the acquisition of Le Maine au Bois SAS, which is involved in
distillation, storage and trade of cognac eaux-de-vie.
EURO DISNEY
Euro Disney said first quarter revenue rose 2.5 percent to
327 million euros. Theme parks revenue alone eased 1 percent to
179 million due to a 2 percent decline in attendance partly
offset by a 1 percent rise in average spending per guest.
