Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen slashed the book value of its plants and other automotive assets by 28 percent, in a writedown adding 4.13 billion euros ($5.53 billion) to its 2012 net loss to reflect Europe's worsening market outlook.

VIVENDI

Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) has agreed to sell one of EMI's most prized assets, the Parlophone Label Group, to Warner Music for 487 million pounds ($764.71 million) in cash, parent Vivendi said on Thursday.

TECHNIP

The French oil-services provider said it had won a contract to build and supply a platform for the Malikai Deepwater project off Malaysia in partnership with Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering.

MAUREL ET PROM

The oil group posted a 26 percent increase in full year consolidated sales to 472 million euros, mostly due to higher volumes sold in Gabon.

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

The European satellite operator posted revenue growth of 5.2 percent to 633.6 million euros and EBITDA growth of 4.9 percent to 501.9 million euros in its first-half ended Dec. 31.

