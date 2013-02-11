PARIS Feb 11 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
RENAULT
The French carmaker has started recalling over 60,000 cars
exported to China due to problems with their fuel level sensors,
state news agency Xinhua quoted the Chinese consumer watchdog as
saying.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction and concessions company
met its sales goal of 14 billion euros last year as growth at
its construction and public works businesses in France, its
largest market, offset a slowdown in the rest of Europe.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................