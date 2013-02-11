PARIS Feb 11 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.07 percent higher at 0746 GMT
EADS
The FBI is looking into corruption allegations against a
British unit of the aerospace group over a contract in Saudi
Arabia for the U.K. Ministy of Defence, the Financial Times
reported on Monday without citing sources.
U.S. authorities have yet to decide whether to launch an
investigation against the unit, GPT Special Management Systems,
the paper reported.
A spokesman for EADS said the company had not been contacted
by the FBI.
EDENRED
The vouchers and pre-paid cards group said that Venezuela's
planned currency devaluation this year would reduce revenues by
1.3 percent and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by 2.4
percent.
VIVENDI
Vivendi's video game unit Activision Blizzard
posted quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations,
spurring hopes the largest videogames publisher will outperform
a bedraggled industry in 2013.
SANOFI
U.S. regulators dealt a major blow to Novo Nordisk's
NOVOb.CO hopes for its new long-acting insulin Tresiba by
demanding the Danish drugmaker conduct additional clinical tests
to assess potential heart risks.
The setback for Tresiba, also known as degludec, is good
news for rival makers of insulin medicines, including France's
Sanofi.
RENAULT
The French carmaker has started recalling over 60,000 cars
exported to China due to problems with their fuel level sensors,
state news agency Xinhua quoted the Chinese consumer watchdog as
saying.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction and concessions company
met its sales goal of 14 billion euros last year as growth at
its construction and public works businesses in France, its
largest market, offset a slowdown in the rest of Europe.
ACCOR
The French hotel group aims to open a further 90 hotels in
fast-growing sub-Saharan Africa by 2020, its head of African and
Middle-East operations told French daily Le Figaro on Monday.
CARREFOUR
Six big French retailers said on Sunday they were recalling
lasagne meals and other products suspected of being mis-labelled
after the discovery of horsemeat in beef products.
French retailers' federation FCD said on Sunday that French
supermarkets were also pulling several products supplied by
British frozen foods group Findus and its French
supplier Comigel on concerns that they were mis-labelled. The
supermarkets are Auchan, Casino, Carrefour,
Cora, Monoprix and Picard.
AHOLD
The retailer sold its 60 percent stake in Swedish supermarket
chain ICA for about 20 billion Swedish crowns ($3.1 billion) to
Hakon Invest, which already owned 40 percent of the
grocer, the group said on Monday.
