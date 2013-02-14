Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
FRENCH ECONOMY
The French economy contracted 0.3 percent in the final three
months of 2012, edging closer to recession, preliminary figures
from the INSEE national statistics office showed on Thursday.
France is likely to miss this year's public deficit goal
because of weak growth, Prime Minster Jean-Marc Ayrault said on
Wednesday, acknowledging for the first time that a cornerstone
of his government's fiscal policy was crumbling.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas said it would kick off a three-year
plan to save 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion) in annual costs and
ramp up growth in Asia after its fourth-quarter profits were hit
by Europe's weak economy.
The bank sees a low-growth scenario for Europe this year
while Asia will be among the bright spots of the global economy,
the French bank's chief executive told Reuters Insider
television.
RENAULT
The French carmaker pledged to increase full-year sales and
stay in the black after profit fell 15 percent in 2012, weighed
down by shrinking European auto demand.
PERNOD RICARD
The French spirits giant posted first-half earnings which
reflected a sharp slowdown in sales in France and Spain in the
second quarter, more moderate demand in Asia but solid growth in
the United States, while it kept its full-year outlook of slower
profit growth.
PUBLICIS
Advertising agency finished 2012 on a high note as sales got
a big bump from emerging markets and on-line marketing, yet it
warned that the year ahead would be difficult, especially in
Europe.
LEGRAND
The company said on Thursday net profit and sales rose in
2012 as acquisitions and growth in emerging markets helped
offset a tough economy.
EDF
The French utility said 2012 net profit rose 5.3 percent to
3.3 billion euros ($4.43 billion) and proposed to pay a 1.25
euro dividend per share.
AIR LIQUIDE
The company said on Thursday it was confident in its ability
to deliver net profit growth this year, after it posted results
slightly above market expectations in 2012 thanks to cost cuts
and strong activity in emerging markets.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
A U.S. judge threw out Intesa Sanpaolo SpA's
lawsuit accusing France's Credit Agricole SA of
causing $180 million of losses by selling it risky mortgage debt
that was designed to fail, saying the Italian bank waited one
month too long to bring its case.
DASSAULT AVIATION
India and France are speeding up negotiations on a $10
billion deal for 126 Rafale aircraft following months of delays
because of disagreements over the cost of building them in
India, two Indian Defence Ministry officials told Reuters.
SOLVAY
Belgian chemicals and plastics group said late on Wednesday
that it planned to invest 75 million euros ($100.8 million) to
build a new silica plant in Poland and would also expand its
capacity in China.
EADS
Airbus parent EADS confirmed on Wednesday it had proposed
former Thales Chief Executive Denis Ranque as its next chairman
under a new shareholder structure.
For story click on
LVMH /PPR
France's oldest fashion brand Lanvin saw a slowdown in sales
in 2012 like many of its luxury peers but expects revenue growth
this year to remain in double digits, its chief executive said
in an interview with Reuters.
