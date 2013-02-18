PARIS Feb 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 March futures up 0.10 percent at 0703 GMT

FRANCE TELECOM

The telecom group said it agreed on an option to sell its 20 percent minority stake in Portugal-based telecom operator Sonaecom to majority owner Sonae for about 100 million euros.

NATIXIS French bank Natixis said on Sunday it would sell 12 billion euros ($16.02 billion) in investment certificates it owns in parent company BPCE to BPCE and its cooperative shareholders.

TECHNIP

Technip(said on Monday it was awarded by Sarawak Shell Berhad an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract for two new gas-export lines at the Laila and D12 fields, offshore Bintulu, Malaysia.

PHILIPS A Dutch legal group said about 1,000 consumers registered with it on Saturday to claim damages against Philips, one of several consumer electronics firms fined late last year by the European Commission for uncompetitive practices.

ALTRAN

French engineering consultancy Altran has finalised the acquisition of German engineering and consulting group IndustrieHansa. The deal will enhance Altran's Earnings Per Share as of the first year, the statement said.

