Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 April futures up 1.51 percent at 0740 GMT
FRANCE TELECOM
France Telecom will remain an owner of video sharing website
Dailymotion even as it searches for a partner to help the
Youtube competitor expand in the United States, the
telecom operator's chief executive told Le Figaro newspaper.
GOWEX
The WiFi internet provider will undertake a 5 for 1 stock
split that will take effect on March 26, it said in a statement
on Monday. To put in place the change, Gowex shares will be
suspended from trading on March 25.
Gowex told Reuters in an interview on Friday that it expects
margins to benefit from its profitable business of running free
urban WiFi services and hopes to sign up hundreds more cities by
2018, its head said.
EADS
Japan Airlines Co may buy about 20 A350 jets from
EADS subsidiary Airbus for around 400 billion yen ($4.23
billion), the Nikkei daily reported on Sunday, a move that would
reduce its reliance on Boeing.
AXA
The French insurer is to reap a 200 million-euro ($259.94
million) capital gain from a management buyout of its
private-equity unit, it said on Friday.
Axa is planning to divest a portion of its French real estate
holdings, which include offices, shops, and commercial
buildings, over the next two years, according to the Financial
Times.
BOLLORE, BOUYGUES
Ivory Coast has named a consortium of the French industrial
groups and Denmark's Maersk as the preferred bidder
to operate a new container terminal, an official for one of the
companies said.
FRENCH BANKS
European bankers are lobbying U.S. Federal Reserve board
member Dan Tarullo in an attempt to dilute curbs that would
tighten oversight of foreign banks in the United States and
squeeze their profits in the world's biggest financial market.
The outlook for France's banking system remains negative
despite improvements and reflects Moody's expectations that
French banks will continue to face difficult operating
conditions in 2013 amidst recessionary trends in Europe, Moody's
Investors Service said on Monday.
SANOFI
Sanofi and Transgene will create a new industrial
platform dedicated to the production of immunotherapy products
including Transgene's therapeutic products. The investment
involved amounts to 10 million euros.
PERNOD RICARD
Pernod Ricard USA said on Friday it was voluntarily
recalling Absolut TUNE, a sparkling fusion of wine and vodka,
because its label neglected to disclose that the product
contains sulfites. To date, the company said it had not received
reports of adverse reactions associated with this product.
