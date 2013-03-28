Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are down 0.12 percent at 0758 GMT
TOTAL
The French oil major said on Thursday it would book a net
loss of $1.65 billion in the first quarter to reflect the sale
of its 49 percent stake in the Voyageur Upgrader project in
Canada to Suncor Energy, which owns the remaining 51 percent,
for $500 million.
VEOLIA
The utilities group has signed an agreement with Beijing
Enterprises Water Group to sell its subsidiary Veolia Water in
Portugal for 95 million euros ($121 million) and will use the
proceeds to cut its debt in 2013.
MAUREL ET PROM
The oil group reported a drop in 2012 profits compared with
the previous year, when it benefited from the disposal of
several assets, and said it would aim to reinforce cash
generation and reserves in 2013.
WENDEL
The French investment company on Thursday said net profit in
2012 halved from the previous year, hit by a write-down in the
value of its stake in building materials maker Saint-Gobain
.
SANOFI, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
The drugmaker has signed a deal with the French electrical
engineering group to step up its energy efficiency programme at
its industrial sites in 40 countries around the world. No
financial details were given.
RENAULT-NISSAN
Political friction between China and Japan delayed by one
year Nissan Motor Co's plan to get 10 percent market
share in China, Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told
Reuters Insider on the sidelines of the New York auto show on
Wednesday.
LATECOERE
The French aerospace supplier reported 3.1 million euros in
group net profit for 2012, a 53 percent drop year-on-year.
LAGARDERE
The head of the French media group's magazines and radio
division said in an interview with Le Figaro that the unit would
continue to cut costs but would stop short of cutting jobs. It
expects a 5 percent drop in ad revenues this year.
ARKEMA
A French commercial court on Wednesday opened bankruptcy
proceedings for unprofitable chemicals-maker Kem One, which was
spun off from France's Arkema in July and which employs 1,300
people.
GUERBET
The French medical imaging specialist said that the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration had approved Dotarem, a
gadolinium-based contrast agent to be used intravenously for
brain, spine and associated tissue scanning in adult and
pediatric patients requiring checks for potential vascular
abnormalities.
