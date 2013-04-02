Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
AREVA
The French nuclear group would be interested in taking a
stake in uranium enrichment firm Urenco, Areva's CEO was quoted
as saying on Saturday.
VIVENDI
French entertainment group Vivendi said it completed the early
refinancing of a 1.5 billion euro ($1.93 billion) bank credit
line over a five-year period.
SANOFI
Sanofi said on Friday it will invest $75 milllion in a new
manufacturing plant in Vietnam. With an initial annual capacity
of 90 million units and a possible extension up to 150 million
units, the plant will produce pharmaceuticals and consumer
healthcare products and will be operational by the end of 2015.
ZODIAC
French aerospace cabins and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace
posted 16.7 percent growth in fiscal first-half revenues to
1.829 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 7.5
percent.
THALES /SAFRAN /EADS
French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday there
would be no cuts to the country's 31-billion-euro annual defence
budget next year despite pressure to save billions of euros in
public spending.
