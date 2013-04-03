Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS European aerospace group EADS announced a share buyback worth up to 3.75 billion euros ($4.81 billion) on Tuesday to dampen sales by a dismantled group of core shareholders, following a radical shake-up of its structure.

CNP ASSURANCES

CNP Assurances, which has a 50.1 percent stake in a Cyprus subsidiary, said on Tuesday that the restructuring of the island's Laiki Bank would have an impact of less than 5 million euros on the French insurer's net income.

CAPGEMINI

The information technology services group said it would undertake a share buyback of 34 million euros worth of its own shares between April 3 and May 29. The buyback was authorised by the annual meeting of shareholders in May 2012.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................