Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.55 percent higher at 0648 GMT
NATIXIS
The French bank aims to wind down its 'bad bank,' which
holds some 14 billion euros ($18.22 billion)in toxic assets left
over from the 2008 financial crisis, by mid-2014, its chief
executive said in a newspaper interview.
AIRBUS
The sales chief at EADS unit Airbus said the aircraft maker
can sell 750 jets this year, confirming the top end of a 700-750
sales range the company has previously announced.
LAGARDERE
The French media group has begun selling its 7.4 percent
stake in Airbus parent EADS, a key element of the
group's planned ownership restructuring.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM said that passenger traffic rose 2.2 percent
in March, with its load factor rising 1.7 points to 84.2
percent, helped by the early timing of the Easter holiday.
SCOR
The French reinsurer and a U.S. rival have been shortlisted
as buyers for Generali's U.S. life reinsurance unit, a
person with direct knowledge of the situation said.
ICADE
The French real-estate group said it had sold its three
subsidiaries Arcoba, Gestic and Setrhi-Setae to Artelia.
ASSYSTEM
The French engineering consultancy said it had agreed to buy
back part of sovereign-wealth fund FSI's 13.7 percent stake in
the company, taking it down to 5.6 percent.
AEROWATT
The green-energy producer posted a 2012 net loss of 1.9
million euros, compared with a loss of 1.8 million a year
earlier.
VIVALIS
The French biotech said it had signed a research services
and license option agreement with GlaxoSmithKline which
will use its duck stem-cell technology (EB66) to study the
production of a new viral vaccine.
ARSEUS
The Belgo-Dutch medical firm said growth in its drug
ingredients business offset declines in its dental business in
the first quarter.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................