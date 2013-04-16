PARIS, April 16 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are down 0.40 percent at 0642 GMT
LVMH
The luxury group reported the lowest quarterly sales growth
since 2009 at its fashion and leather division dominated by
Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand by sales.
DANONE
The French food group said business improved at its core
dairy unit in the United States and Russia and kept its
full-year goals after first-quarter sales growth beat
expectations.
MAUREL ET PROM
The French oil producer posted a 15 percent drop in
first-quarter sales to 113 million euros, saying the decline was
"primarily the result of major shifts in entitlements".
CGG
The oil industry seismic surveying firm created a 50-50
joint venture with Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group which will
provide maritime ship management services for five of CGG's
high-capacity vessels.
BIOALLIANCE PHARMA
The biotech company said it won marketing authorisation from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Sitavig treatment
for recurring herpes cold sores, estimated to have a market
potential of hundreds of millions of dollars.
