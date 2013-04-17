Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
ASML
The world's leading provider of tools for making computer
chips reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and
reiterated its full-year outlook for sales.
The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector,
also announced a share buy-back of up to 1 billion euros and
said its chief financial officer would become the next chief
executive.
ZIGGO
The Dutch cable group plans to step up efforts in the second
quarter to retain customers after losing 4 percent of television
subscribers in the first three months of 2013.
ING GROEP
The Dutch financial services group's U.S. unit plans to
price shares in its IPO at between $21 and $24 each, valuing the
company at up to $6.16 billion in what could be the
second-largest public offering this year.
EDENRED
The voucher and prepaid card provider said growth in Latin
America drove sales 6.3 percent higher on a like-for-like basis
in the first quarter, and demand in Europe was stable despite a
difficult economy.
EADS
German carmaker Daimler began selling its
remaining stake in Airbus's owner EADS as part of a
wider overhaul of the European aerospace group's core ownership
nearly 13 years after its creation.
EDF
A lack of investment in maintenance at EDF's
nuclear power plants is partly to blame for the high
unavailability rate of the country's ageing 58 reactors, the
head of France's nuclear watchdog said.
EURONAV
The crude oil shipping company slipped into a deeper loss
than a year earlier in the first quarter as overcapacity
depressed freight rates and said rates in the second quarter
were poor.
TECHNIP
The oil services firm, as the leader of a consortium, has
won a contract worth 250-500 million euros to build an offshore
drilling platform near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The unit will
produce 180,000 barrels of oil and 7 million cubic meters per
day of gas, the company said.
