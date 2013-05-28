Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

The European aerospace and defence group and partner Northrop Grumman say they will continue to work with the German government on a drone project that Berlin cancelled earlier this month.

CASINO

The retailer has received the green light from the French Antitrust Authority for the takeover of 38 convenience stores based in southeast France from the Norma Group, subject to the sale of a store based in Charlieu in the Loire area.

MERSEN

The maker of industrial products said it bought 200,000 shares of its own stock, or roughly 1 percent of its capital. The shares will then be cancelled.

ESSILOR

The lens maker said it bought back 22,387 of its own shares, or roughly 1 percent of its share capital. The company spent 1.97 million euros.

