PARIS May 29 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French automaker is considering a new capital increase
after burning through 2.5 billion euros ($3.21 billion) in cash
in the past year, news website La Tribune reported on Wednesday.
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
The software developer said it agreed to pay $205 million to
acquire U.S. based cohort Apriso in a cash deal that it expects
to close in July.
EADS
The bosses of Airbus supplier Premium Aerotec have resigned
as the company seeks new management to help improve its
financial performance and cut costs.
VIVENDI
Gulf telecom operator Etisalat has secured
shareholder approval for the financing package to back its bid
for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom
, according to two people familiar with the matter.
