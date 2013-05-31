Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.03 percent lower at 0655 GMT

VEOLIA

A consortium that includes the French utility has secured infrastructure upgrade deal with British water utility Thames Water. The amount of work from the contract could be worth 530 million euros in the 2015-2020 period, the company said.

RENAULT

The French group is exploring a possible cooperation deal with Japanese car maker Mitsubishi, which already has an alliance with its partner Nissan, daily Le Figaro reported.

ASML

The Dutch chip equipment maker has completed the acquisition of U.S. lithography light source maker Cymer, ASML said on Thursday night.

TOTAL

The colourful boss of the French oil major is unlikely to be felled by demands he stand trial over alleged bribes to Iran as Christophe de Margerie enters a crucial phase of his high-stakes turnaround plan for the oil firm, with no clear successors.

